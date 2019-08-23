|
|
Kathryn Porter
Candor - Kathryn "Kathy" Porter, 67, of Candor passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Kathy was predeceased by her parents, William and Grace Johnson; brother, William "Bucky" Johnson; sister, Patricia Redsicker. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Lee Porter; son, Rick Porter; daughter, Amanda Porter; two granddaughters, Alayna and Evelyn; four brothers and sisters-in-law, Alfred and Juanita Johnson, David and Barbara Johnson, Steven and Stephanie Johnson, Brian and Wendy Johnson; several nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins. Kathy graduated from OFA Class of 1970 and Broome Community College. While in high school, She started working for Parmerton & Emnent Law Firm, later assisted her husband, Lee with the family business, Lee's Sanitary Service and later became the Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent with the Candor Central School District from 1996 to 2011. She was a member of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and TOPS Candor Chapter serving as a member/officer from 1999-2019. Funeral services will be celebrated on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke's Chapel, 92 Main St., Van Etten, NY with the Rev. Phil Jordan, officiating. Burial will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Owego, NY. The family will receive friends at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 137 Main St., Candor, NY Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Traci's Hope, P.O. Box 504, Apalachin, NY 13732, Condolences may be made to Kathy's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 23, 2019