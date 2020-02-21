|
|
Kathryn Spalding Resovsky
Kathryn (Tassie) Resovsky died in her home with family on February 6, a day after her 98th birthday. She is predeceased by her husband, Eddie, daughter, Julie, her brother, Versal, Jr. and her parents, Kathryn Baine and Versal Spalding, Sr. Tassie very much loved and was loved by her children, Tat Baine, Edward and Kathy Resovsky and Joe and Justa Resovsky, her eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Tassie was born and raised in Alexandria, VA, Falls Church, VA and Birmingham, AL. After living and raising their family for 55 years in Middletown, PA, Tassie and Eddie moved to Johnson City to be near their daughter. She has been a resident of the Highlands in Johnson City for over 20 years. Always an active church member, Tassie served her Lord and the community in many ways. She was the first female ruling elder in the Middletown Presbterian Church and then the first female on the governing board of the Church of God. She loved her neighbors where ever they were, volunteering for Meals on Wheels, driving friends to appointments, working with a Special Needs children and adult church group, and visiting others in all times of need.
A service in her honor will be held at Northminster Presbyterian Church in Endwell on Feb. 29 at 10:30 AM. Visitation begins at 9:00 and lunch will be served for all following the service. Gifts in honor of her life and 98th birthday may be given to the Presbyterian Women's Birthday Offering. Gifts can be made online at https://www.presbyterianwomen.org/giving-funding/give/ or by check to Presbyterian Women Inc. (Birthday Offering and name on memo line) , PO Box 643652, Pittsburgh, PA 15264-3652.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 21 to Feb. 25, 2020