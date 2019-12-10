|
Kathy Ann Trencansky
Johnson City - With deepest sorrow we announce that Kathy Ann Trencansky, age 45, our most precious daughter, sister and aunt passed away suddenly on Saturday, December 7, 2019 while in Wilson Hospital. She will be missed by all who loved and cared for her. She is survived by her parents Richard and Stella Trencansky; brother Richard J. and Kristine Trencansky; sister Carol A. Roche; nieces and nephews Renee, Taylor, Tristan, Heather, Dylan, Devin, Jaden, Tristan Jr., and Keegan. The family will receive friends on Friday from 2:00-4:00PM at the Barber Memorial Home, Inc., 428 Main St, Johnson City.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019