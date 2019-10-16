|
|
Kathy Ceurter
Lisle - Kathy A. (Holt) Ceurter, 52, passed away at her home on Oct. 14, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 29 years, her 3 daughters and 2 sons-in-law and 3 grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, 6 sisters and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Kathy took great pride in raising her family at home. She had a colorful personality and a creative nature which she used in her many hobbies. Kathy was truly a one-of-a-kind, loving woman, who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Her family will receive friends at the MacPherson Funeral Home, Newark Valley on Sunday from 1-3 pm followed by a celebration of her life at the Berkshire Fire Station at 4 o'clock. Memories and condolences may also be written in her guestbook at macphersonfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019