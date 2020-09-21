Kathy Galecki
Endicott - With deepest sorrow, we announce that our loving wife, mother, and grandmother, Kathy Galecki of Endicott NY, was welcomed into the arms of the Lord on September 18th 2020. She was 72 years old.
She was predeceased by her parents, Anna and Casimier Zalusky. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Victor Galecki, her son and daughter-in-law, Mirek and Anetka Galecki of Endicott NY, as well as two grandchildren, Anya and Michael. She is also survived by her siblings and their spouses Donna Holly, John (Zofia) Zalusky, Casey (Vlodia) Zalusky, Sonia (Richard) Bell, Bogdan (Maria) Zalusky, Steve Zalusky, Jerry (Jolanta) Zalusky. Kathy is also survived by many wonderful nieces, nephews, their spouses and children, as well as by many other extended relatives in Ukraine, Poland, and United States.
Kathy was born in Wegorzewo, Poland to a Ukrainian family. After marrying her husband Victor in 1968, they ran a farm on the beautiful shores of Lake Swiecajty in Poland's Mazury region. They worked very hard in the fields from dawn to dusk to provide for themselves and their son Mirek. In summertime, they also opened their farm to vacationers from all over Poland and Germany.
In 1978, they emigrated to America in pursuit of a better life and to reunite with Kathy's family. They settled in Binghamton NY and for many years Kathy worked in various manufacturing companies in the area. Kathy loved God, and along with her family, was a member of the Sacred Heart Ukrainian church in Johnson City, NY. She enjoyed spending time with family and her nieces and nephews always held a special place in her heart. She enjoyed watching them grow and start their own families. She especially loved visiting them over the years to celebrate special occasions. She also enjoyed gardening and cooking for her family and friends, hosting many large family Sunday dinners and holiday celebrations over the years. She was a wonderful cook and her specialties were pyrohy, holuptsi, and chicken noodle soup, among many others.
Her grandchildren Anya and Michael were her pride and joy and she loved cooking for them and caring for them. She loved her son and daughter in law dearly, was a wonderful mom and best mother in law any woman could wish for. She was very humble, kind, selfless, and generous woman to everyone who knew her; always patient, supportive, and giving. Always putting others first before her own needs.
Her love for her family will remain in our hearts forever.
The family will receive friends on Friday September 25th at Chopyak-Scheider Funeral Home, 326 Prospect St., Binghamton, from 5 to 7 PM. Rev.Father Teodor J. Czebala Jr. will conduct a prayer service (Parastas) from 6 to 6:30 PM.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 26 at 9:30 am the Sacred Heart Ukrainian Catholic Church, 230 Ukrainian Hill Road, Johnson City, where a Divine Liturgy will be celebrated by Rev. Father Teodor J. Czabala Jr. Burial services will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Johnson City.
Donations in Kathy's memory may be made to the Sacred Heart Ukrainian Catholic Church - Building Fund, 230 Ukrainian Hill Road, Johnson City, NY 13790.
Kindly share your reflections of Kathy on her guestbook at Chopyak-Scheider.com
