Kathy Sessions
Binghamton - Kathy Sessions, 73, passed away unexpectedly on March 8, 2020. She is survived by her sister, Kris (Jeff) Gregory; her son, Jake (Tanya) Sessions, and daughters, Kate Sessions and Amy Sessions (Jeff Davis); her grandchildren, Kepler and Sagan Davis; her nephew, Jeff (Terri) Dutcher; and her great-niece and nephews, Mary & Gerrit Dutcher and Jack McGill. She was predeceased by her parents, Albert and Irene Kasai. Kathy (Lois, to some) was a wonderful mother and grandmother who was the life of any get-together and always helped others before she thought of herself. Kathy spent the bulk of her professional life as part of the McIntosh Labs family and enjoyed dressing up as Rudolph and other characters at holiday celebrations to make the kids smile. After her full-time professional career ended, she found another family at the Johnson City Senior Center with whom she enjoyed taking (and teaching) yoga and spending time.
Memorial services for Kathy Sessions will be held on Saturday, March 14th at 10:00 a.m. at the Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc., 137 Robinson St., Binghamton. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Johnson City Senior Center, 30 Brocton Street, Johnson City, NY 13790.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020