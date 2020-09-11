Katie Solan



Endicott - Katie Solan, 55, of Endicott passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 6th 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Carroll Gene Stinnett and Margarita Santiago Stinnett. She is survived by her loving husband, Michael Solan. Her children Wisper (Jason) Graham and Kody Graham and her granddaughter, Ireland Graham. Also, her sisters, Margo and Iris Stinnett, a brother David Stinnett, several nieces and a nephew all of California.



Katie was born and raised in California until she moved to Binghamton in 1994. She earned her education at Binghamton University. She retired from her career at Broome Developmental Center several years ago. She loved to camp and enjoyed many hours in her artistic endeavors. She was also very devoted to her K-9 companions, Bella and Beau.



The family will receive family and friends at E. H. Parsons Funeral Home, 71 Main St. Binghamton, NY 13905 on Tuesday, September 15th, 2020 from 3-5pm









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store