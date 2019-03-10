Services
National Cremation & Burial Society N. Ft Myers
3453 Hancock Bridge Pkwy
North Fort Myers, FL 33903
(239) 995-1113
Kay Serafini
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
Immaculate Conception Church
Greene, NY
Kay E. (Cosgrove) Serafini


Estero, FL - Kay E. Serafini (Cosgrove), 86, formerly of Norwich, Greene and Syracuse, NY passed away on February 24 at Naples Community Hospital after a brief illness. Kay was a graduate of Solvay High School. She and her twin sister, Carole, were well known in the Syracuse area as the "Toni Twins". Kay loved her family and enjoyed hosting many fun-filled parties over the years. Kay was an equestrian who taught many children to ride while residing in Greene, NY. Kay enjoyed gardening and was an avid golfer.

Kay is survived by her beloved husband of 68 years, Joseph; her daughters, Maria (Mike) McNerney, Betsy (Steve) McLean and Joanne (Joe) Moxley; her grandchildren, Cassidy (Mike) Keith-Newman, Katie (Kris) DeVisser, Matt McLean, Chris McNerney and Lee, Drew, Evan and Claire Moxley; her twin sister, Carole Porter (Cosgrove); her brothers, James Cosgrove and John (Marcia) Cosgrove and several nieces and nephews.

The family expresses their sincere appreciation to the many friends of Country Creek for their unwavering friendship and support. A memorial service will be held June 20 at the Immaculate Conception Church in Greene, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to the Greene Emergency Squad, 30 Birdsall Street, Greene, NY 13778.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 10, 2019
