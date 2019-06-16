Services
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Greene, NY
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Greene, NY
Estero, FL - Kay E. Serafini (Cosgrove), 86, of Estero, FL, formerly of Norwich, Greene and Syracuse, NY passed away on February 24 at Naples Community Hospital after a brief illness. Kay was a graduate of Solvay High School. She and her twin sister, Carole, were well known in the Syracuse area as the "Toni Twins". Kay loved her family and enjoyed hosting many fun filled parties over the years. Kay was an equestrian who taught many children to ride while residing in Greene, NY. Kay enjoyed gardening and was an avid golfer. Kay is survived by her beloved husband of 68 years, Joseph; her daughters, Maria (Mike) McNerney, Betsy (Steve) McLean and Joanne (Joe) Moxley; her grandchildren, Cassidy (Mike) Keith-Newman, Katie (Kris) DeVisser, Matt McLean, Chris McNerney and Lee, Drew, Evan and Claire Moxley; her twin sister, Carole Porter (Cosgrove); her brothers, James Cosgrove and John (Marcia) Cosgrove and several nieces and nephews. The family expresses their sincere appreciation to the many friends of Country Creek for their unwavering friendship and support. Visitation will be held on June 20, 2019 at the Immaculate Conception Church in Greene, NY from 10 am until 11 am. Memorial Mass to follow at 11 am. Burial will be in Sylvan Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Greene Emergency Squad, 30 Birdsall Street, Greene, NY 13778.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 16, 2019
