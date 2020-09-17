1/1
Kayla M. Gallegos
1992 - 2020
Kayla M. Gallegos

Binghamton - Kayla M. Gallegos of Binghamton passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 after a short illness. She was born August 12, 1992 in Clovis, New Mexico where she lived until moving to New York in 2010. She is survived by her mother, Kelli J. Gallegos, father Johnny B. Gallegos, brothers Gene (Melisa) Gallegos and John (Mary) Gallegos, sister Danielle Gallegos, all of their children, and her dog Buster. She is also survived by her very special aunts, uncles, and cousins, and many other family members too numerous to list, as well as a handful of her very best friends. Kayla was a fearless, free-spirited young woman with a big heart and she tried to be a friend to everyone she met. A celebration of Kayla's life will take place at one of her favorite places, Dorchester Park in Whitney Point, NY, at 2pm on September 27, 2020. Everyone that loved her is welcome to attend.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Dorchester Park
