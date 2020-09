Kaylee Lynn AdamsKaylee Lynn Adams was born August 25, 2020 at 1:24am and joined the angels at 1:47am. Kaylee was the daughter of Dan Adams and Sarah Erickson. She is also survived by her siblings, Tyler, Kira, Kai, Trenton and Trey; paternal grandparents, Carol, Charlie and Lori Adams and maternal grandparents, Jackie and Ed Fink and Jim and Cathy Erickson. Kaylee gave us a lifetime of love during her short time on Earth.