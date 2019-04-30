|
|
Kaylee N. Turshman
German - There are some who bring a light so great to the world that even after they are gone the light remains.
An angel on Earth, now an angel in Heaven, our precious Kaylee passed unexpectedly at home on Saturday, April 27, 2019. A true warrior with her battle of cancer.
A beautiful soul inside and out with the biggest heart full of love for everyone she knew. She was loved by so, so many and touched lives in a way no one else could. Her smile could light up a room. Her laughter was contagious. She was silly, sassy, fun-loving, compassionate, caring, loved shooting guns, music, dancing, singing, and taking care of others, but most of all, she loved her time with friends and family. If Kaylee was in your life, you were there forever. An inspiration to all, and a hero to many, the pages and chapters of her life's book ended too soon.
Kaylee is survived by the love of her life, her whole world, her "mini me", her precious daughter, Rylee. She also leaves behind her parents, Bob and Carol Turshman; sisters, Jalyssa (Chase Lamberson) Turshman, Danielle (Shawn) Raymond, Linsey (Jason Rice) Turshman, and Kristen Turshman; a brother, Rob (Megan) Turshman; grandparents, Harold and Judie Westfall, and Carolyn Temple; 21 nieces and nephews; 1 great nephew; uncles, Geno (Carol) Turshman and Alfred (Jane) Turshman; an aunt, Kristen (John) Woolsen; many cousins; and lifelong friends, Mackenzie Heath and Kaleigh Pierson Kolodzie.
She was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Alfred and Lura Turshman.
A celebration of Kaylee's life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to a trust fund, to be established, for her daughter, Rylee. To leave a personal message for the family, please visit www.klsharpfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to extend a thank you to everyone for their outpouring of prayers and support. Your kindness will never be forgotten.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 30, 2019