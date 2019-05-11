Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
The Riverdale Banquet Hall
2901 Watson Blvd.
Endwell, NY
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Kazimieras Snieska
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kazimieras A. Snieska M.D.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kazimieras A. Snieska M.D. Obituary
Kazimieras A. Snieska, MD

Centerville, MA - Kazimieras A. Snieska, MD, 72, of Centerville, MA and formerly of Binghamton, NY, died peacefully at his home on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of Karen (Baldwin) Snieska.

Born in Ausberg, Germany, he was a son of the late Antanas and Janina Snieska. At nine months old, he and his family migrated from Lithuiania to the United States. He grew up in Brooklyn, NY, and was a proud graduate of Boston College. Kazimieras attended medical school in Guadalajara, Mexico, and went on to complete his residency at Wilson Memorial Hospital in Johnson City, NY. He practiced medicine in the Binghamton, NY area until retiring to his beloved Cape Cod in 2012.

Kazimieras was an avid stamp collector. His most cherished time was spent surrounded by friends and family, particularly his granddaughters whom he adored.

In addition to his wife, Karen, he is survived and will be deeply missed by his two daughters, Audra Phalen and her husband Colin, and Alyssa Snieska and her husband Safouh Chihka; the mother of his children, Patricia Gilmore; a step-son, Joseph Falank and his husband James Michaud; two granddaughters, Alexis and Harper Phalen; a step-granddaughter Sarah Chihka; as well as a dear family friend, Steven Malkin, MD.

Kazimieras was predeceased by his parents, Antanas and Janina Snieska; and his brother, Vytis Snieska.

A celebration of Kazimieras' life will be held Saturday, June 1st from 2-5 p.m. at The Riverdale Banquet Hall, 2901 Watson Blvd., Endwell, NY 13760. A private burial at sea will take place this summer on Nantucket Sound. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . To leave an online condolence, please visit www.doanebealames.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.