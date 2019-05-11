|
Kazimieras A. Snieska, MD
Centerville, MA - Kazimieras A. Snieska, MD, 72, of Centerville, MA and formerly of Binghamton, NY, died peacefully at his home on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of Karen (Baldwin) Snieska.
Born in Ausberg, Germany, he was a son of the late Antanas and Janina Snieska. At nine months old, he and his family migrated from Lithuiania to the United States. He grew up in Brooklyn, NY, and was a proud graduate of Boston College. Kazimieras attended medical school in Guadalajara, Mexico, and went on to complete his residency at Wilson Memorial Hospital in Johnson City, NY. He practiced medicine in the Binghamton, NY area until retiring to his beloved Cape Cod in 2012.
Kazimieras was an avid stamp collector. His most cherished time was spent surrounded by friends and family, particularly his granddaughters whom he adored.
In addition to his wife, Karen, he is survived and will be deeply missed by his two daughters, Audra Phalen and her husband Colin, and Alyssa Snieska and her husband Safouh Chihka; the mother of his children, Patricia Gilmore; a step-son, Joseph Falank and his husband James Michaud; two granddaughters, Alexis and Harper Phalen; a step-granddaughter Sarah Chihka; as well as a dear family friend, Steven Malkin, MD.
Kazimieras was predeceased by his parents, Antanas and Janina Snieska; and his brother, Vytis Snieska.
A celebration of Kazimieras' life will be held Saturday, June 1st from 2-5 p.m. at The Riverdale Banquet Hall, 2901 Watson Blvd., Endwell, NY 13760. A private burial at sea will take place this summer on Nantucket Sound. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . To leave an online condolence, please visit www.doanebealames.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 11, 2019