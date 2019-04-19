|
|
Keita D. Blinn
Roebling, NJ - Keita D. Blinn, 69, of Roebling New Jersey, formerly of Candor NY, went to meet her Savior after a valiant battle with cancer. Keita was born Oct 4, 1949 to Keith and Mary (McNeil) Blinn. She was predeceased by her parents and brothers, Samuel and Ralph Blinn. She is survived by her sister, Rita Blinn; brother and sister-in-law, Randy (Rose) Blinn, of Candor; sister-in-law, Ila Blinn of Endicott; several nieces and nephews. Keita lived most of her adult life in service to others having worked at Buttonwood Behavioral Health Hospital in Pemberton, NJ. She was also very involved with Weight Watchers and led several groups as a leader. Most recently Keita has been a very active member of the Trinity Methodist Church in Roebling NJ. Keita will be remembered for her love of family and as a dear friend. Her friends and family will miss the greeting cards she sent on every occasion. Life Celebration Services will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the McKendree United Methodist Church, 224 Owego St., Candor, NY with Pastor Dave Larson, officiating. Burial will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery, Candor. Condolences may be made to Keita's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 19, 2019