1/1
Keith A. Wahl
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Keith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Keith A. Wahl

Binghamton - Keith Alan Wahl of Binghamton passed away on Thursday July 9th, 2020 at the age of 65. He was the retired Water Superintendent for the Town of Vestal. An avid member of the Binghamton Lions Club. He was also an avid Yankees fan. He is predeceased by his mother Beverly, his father Donald, his brother Gary and his son John Wahl. Survived by his Wife Jean, daughters Kimberly (Steve) Reese and Christina (Shawn) Simpson. Five grandsons, Quinten, Nikolas, Collin, Noah and Elijah. His sister Sharon (Kurt) Brown and Sister-in-law Janice (Gary) Wahl.

Private Funeral Services will be held at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home. Rev. Dr. Richard H. Barron will officiate. Burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy in Keith's memory may be made to the Binghamton Lions Club, P.O. Box 776, Binghamton, NY 13904.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 11 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-722-6923
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved