Keith A. WahlBinghamton - Keith Alan Wahl of Binghamton passed away on Thursday July 9th, 2020 at the age of 65. He was the retired Water Superintendent for the Town of Vestal. An avid member of the Binghamton Lions Club. He was also an avid Yankees fan. He is predeceased by his mother Beverly, his father Donald, his brother Gary and his son John Wahl. Survived by his Wife Jean, daughters Kimberly (Steve) Reese and Christina (Shawn) Simpson. Five grandsons, Quinten, Nikolas, Collin, Noah and Elijah. His sister Sharon (Kurt) Brown and Sister-in-law Janice (Gary) Wahl.Private Funeral Services will be held at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home. Rev. Dr. Richard H. Barron will officiate. Burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy in Keith's memory may be made to the Binghamton Lions Club, P.O. Box 776, Binghamton, NY 13904.