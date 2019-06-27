Services
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
607-797-5514
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J.F. Rice Funeral Home
150 Main St.
Johnson City, NY 13790
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
Court Street
Binghamton, NY
Binghamton NY, formerly of Newburgh NY - Keith D. Griffin, of Binghamton NY, formerly of Newburgh NY, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Laurie; four children, Sean, Chyvonne, Danielle, Theresa Sunderland; four grandchildren; Anthenesha Goodman, Londyn Joseph, Adam Griffin, and Cairo Griffin; a very special nephew, Peraung Burley; his mother, Rosa L, Griffin; brothers, Christopher, Russell, Turnell Mayo, John, the late Kenneth, and sisters Bernadette Isaac and Kim Isaac; as well as many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Court Street, Binghamton, Saturday at 9:30 a.m. with burial in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc., 150 Main St., Johnson City on Friday from 4-7 p.m.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 27, 2019
