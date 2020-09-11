1/1
Keith Norman Elkins
Ithaca - Keith Norman Elkins, 86, born in Buffalo and formerly of Binghamton passed away Tuesday, September 8 at home in Ithaca. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Lora; his daughters Lynn (Gary) Pert, Susan (William) Tripp; and his grandchildren David (Lydia) Pert, Jenell (Evan) Shields.

He was a US Army veteran. He was a Christian and loved our Lord and we know he has reached his eternal home. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Johnson City where he taught Sunday school, worked with shut-ins and missionaries, served as deacon, and was the director of the Awana program. Later he was a member of First Assembly of God (City Church) of Binghamton were he and his wife taught Sunday school and volunteered with shut-ins and other church programs. He was always on the lookout for people in need, often stopping to help stranded people on the road, bringing them home to his wife to feed while he worked on their car. He and Lora made many life-long friends by helping others like this.

Keith retired from IBM Owego where he worked for 30 years. After IBM, he took a part-time job driving school bus for Laidlaw and First Student. He loved those kids and they loved him back. They called him "Mr. Keith" and "Mr. Bus Driver." Every holiday he received hand-written cards from the kids and parents, thanking him for a pleasant and safe bus ride.

Until we meet in heaven, so long my love, dad, poppy, friend.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Those wishing to make a contribution in his memory may do so to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 11 to Sep. 14, 2020.
