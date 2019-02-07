|
Keith Preston St. Clair
Vestal - Keith Preston St. Clair, 85, of Vestal, went to be with his Lord and Savior, on Sunday February 3, 2019 at Willow Point Nursing Home. He was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Patricia St. Clair, son, David St. Clair, father and mother, Clifford & Thea St. Clair, his brother, Roger St. Clair, and sister, Marylyn Knauf. He is survived by his children; Deborah (R.C.) Jones, Vestal, Lorie (Russ) Avery, Vestal, Michael (Kathy) St. Clair, Endicott, daughter-in-law, Cyndi St. Clair, Richmond, VA, 9 grandchildren; Erin, Peter, John, Ashlee, Sean, Heather, Adam, R.J. and Krystal, 3 great grandchildren; Aiden, Leah and Adam, sister, Joyce St. Clair, brothers-in-law; David Knauf, Ed Kadleck, Lewis (Marlene) Kadleck, sisters-in-law; Barbara Allen and Shirley (Bill) Friday, family friend, Linda Hamilton, numerous nieces and nephews. Keith was a Charter Member of Bethel Baptist Church since 1972 and the financial secretary for 50 years. He served in the United States Army, Ft. Benning, Georgia from 1953-1955. Keith worked at ANSCO, and also St. Clair & Son Building Contractors. He loved trains, being outside, flowers, the ocean, and lighthouses. Special thank you to the nurses, aides and staff on the 3rd floor of Willow Point Nursing Home for the care and compassion given to Keith. Funeral services will be held at the Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, 765 Main St. Vestal, on Saturday February 9, 2019 at 12 noon. Rev. David Rising will officiate. Burial with military honors will be Monday February 11, 2019 at Vestal Hills Memorial Park Section W at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, those wishing can make memorial contributions to Bethel Baptist Church, 300 N. Jensen Road, Vestal, NY 13850 in memory of Keith.
