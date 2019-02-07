Services
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Vestal
765 Main Street
Vestal, NY 13850
(607) 748-4695
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Vestal
765 Main Street
Vestal, NY 13850
View Map
Burial
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Vestal Hills Memorial Park Section W
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Clair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Preston St. Clair

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Keith Preston St. Clair Obituary
Keith Preston St. Clair

Vestal - Keith Preston St. Clair, 85, of Vestal, went to be with his Lord and Savior, on Sunday February 3, 2019 at Willow Point Nursing Home. He was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Patricia St. Clair, son, David St. Clair, father and mother, Clifford & Thea St. Clair, his brother, Roger St. Clair, and sister, Marylyn Knauf. He is survived by his children; Deborah (R.C.) Jones, Vestal, Lorie (Russ) Avery, Vestal, Michael (Kathy) St. Clair, Endicott, daughter-in-law, Cyndi St. Clair, Richmond, VA, 9 grandchildren; Erin, Peter, John, Ashlee, Sean, Heather, Adam, R.J. and Krystal, 3 great grandchildren; Aiden, Leah and Adam, sister, Joyce St. Clair, brothers-in-law; David Knauf, Ed Kadleck, Lewis (Marlene) Kadleck, sisters-in-law; Barbara Allen and Shirley (Bill) Friday, family friend, Linda Hamilton, numerous nieces and nephews. Keith was a Charter Member of Bethel Baptist Church since 1972 and the financial secretary for 50 years. He served in the United States Army, Ft. Benning, Georgia from 1953-1955. Keith worked at ANSCO, and also St. Clair & Son Building Contractors. He loved trains, being outside, flowers, the ocean, and lighthouses. Special thank you to the nurses, aides and staff on the 3rd floor of Willow Point Nursing Home for the care and compassion given to Keith. Funeral services will be held at the Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, 765 Main St. Vestal, on Saturday February 9, 2019 at 12 noon. Rev. David Rising will officiate. Burial with military honors will be Monday February 11, 2019 at Vestal Hills Memorial Park Section W at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, those wishing can make memorial contributions to Bethel Baptist Church, 300 N. Jensen Road, Vestal, NY 13850 in memory of Keith.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.