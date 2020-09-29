1/1
Keith R. Hyde
1935 - 2020
Keith R. Hyde

Port Crane - Keith R. Hyde 85, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020, he was predeceased by his son, K.R. and a daughter, Kelly. Keith is survived by his beloved wife, Bonita and his children, Howard & Peggy, Rick & Karen and Scott Hyde, Kathy & Elton Brooks, step children, Cassandra Riley, David Jr., John and Mark Vymislicky, also 25 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren and a brother, Bruce Hyde. He retired after 40 plus years as a heavy equipment operator with Masciarelli Construction. Keith was very passionate about his lawn and property. The family will receive friends at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home 737 Chenango St. Port Dickinson, NY 13901 on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 pm.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
6077720320
