Keith R. HydePort Crane - Keith R. Hyde 85, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020, he was predeceased by his son, K.R. and a daughter, Kelly. Keith is survived by his beloved wife, Bonita and his children, Howard & Peggy, Rick & Karen and Scott Hyde, Kathy & Elton Brooks, step children, Cassandra Riley, David Jr., John and Mark Vymislicky, also 25 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren and a brother, Bruce Hyde. He retired after 40 plus years as a heavy equipment operator with Masciarelli Construction. Keith was very passionate about his lawn and property. The family will receive friends at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home 737 Chenango St. Port Dickinson, NY 13901 on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 pm.