Keith Ronald Wellman



Huntsville, AR - Keith Ronald Wellman, 71, of Huntsville, Arkansas; died Sunday, November 8, 2020, at home, Huntsville. He was born Wednesday, March 9, 1949, at Williamsport, Pennsylvania; to Lee Charles and Edna Marie Phillips Wellman. Keith was a truck driver and father to 3 children. Keith was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Sharon Laird Wellman, and one grandson, Stephen Sternberg. He is survived by his three daughters, Lisa Sternberg of Fultondale, Alabama; Lori Spradlin of Mulga, Alabama; and Leigh Homler of Coosada, Alabama; and five grandchildren. No services are planned at this time. Cremation is entrusted to Brashears Funeral Home and Crematory of Huntsville, Arkansas.









