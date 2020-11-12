1/
Keith Ronald Wellman
1949 - 2020
Huntsville, AR - Keith Ronald Wellman, 71, of Huntsville, Arkansas; died Sunday, November 8, 2020, at home, Huntsville. He was born Wednesday, March 9, 1949, at Williamsport, Pennsylvania; to Lee Charles and Edna Marie Phillips Wellman. Keith was a truck driver and father to 3 children. Keith was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Sharon Laird Wellman, and one grandson, Stephen Sternberg. He is survived by his three daughters, Lisa Sternberg of Fultondale, Alabama; Lori Spradlin of Mulga, Alabama; and Leigh Homler of Coosada, Alabama; and five grandchildren. No services are planned at this time. Cremation is entrusted to Brashears Funeral Home and Crematory of Huntsville, Arkansas.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brashears Funeral Home, Inc. - Huntsville
509 North Gaskill Street
Huntsville, AR 72740
(479) 738-2123
