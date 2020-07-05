Kelley A. Blythe



Binghamton, NY - Kelley A. Blythe, 55 of Binghamton, NY left this world unexpectedly into God's loving arms on Tuesday June 23, 2020. Kelley was predeceased by her parents, Gerald and Helen Blythe (Ford) and sister Jean Rusnak. She is survived by her loving brother Paul Blythe Sr., sister Bonita Orton and Sister -in- Law Quiang Wang (Blythe). Kelley had a special bond with her close cousins Mark, Kenny and AJ. Kelley is also survived by her beloved niece and nephews, Paul Jr., Kristen, Danielle, Lucas, Mariah, Tara, Damon and Scott. She was a long term employee of Nokia Incorporated. She will be greatly missed. Funeral services were provided at Mikeska Funeral Home, Binghamton NY. A private memorial service is planned.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store