Kelli Anne Kircher
Vestal - Kelli Anne Kircher, 51, of Vestal, went to be with the Lord on Thursday August 6, 2020 at her home. She was predeceased by her father, Frederick Melady and her grandmother, Kathryn Roddy. She is survived by her loving husband of 19 years, Mark Kircher, children; Ashley Melady and Mary (Kyle Loughner) Melady, step children; Christina (Kelly) Soboleski, Jennifer (Tyler) Hitchcock, Rebecca (Tom) Foglio, and Jessica Kircher, 11 grandchildren, her mother, Kathryn Melady Thompson, siblings; Fred Melady, Patrick (Michelle) Melady, Kathryn (Brian) Conway, sisters-in-law; Regina Kircher and Chyrl (Ron) Doebler, brother-in-law, Scott (Becky) Kircher, also several nieces, nephews and cousins. Kelli was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and Mimi. She was active in her church at Grace Point in Vestal. She loved the ocean and had many friends. A life celebration will be determined later.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2020.
