Kelli Lin Cirilgliano
Bainbridge - Kelli Lin Cirigliano, 51, died Aug. 2, 2020. Surviving are her husband Scott Cirigliano Sr. , children Alyssa (Michael) Cirigliano-Cogswell, Scott (Samantha Belcher) Cirigliano Jr. and Aaron (Joelisha Ferguson) Cirigliano, 6 grandchildren, her Mother, Linda Bourn, siblings, Matthew Bourn, Linda Bourn and nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, her students at Bainbridge school district and by Grace Lee and family, who Kelli was a caretaker for. She was predeceased by her father Duane and brother Victor. Read the extended obituary and sign the guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com