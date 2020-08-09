1/1
Kelli Lin Cirilgliano
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kelli's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kelli Lin Cirilgliano

Bainbridge - Kelli Lin Cirigliano, 51, died Aug. 2, 2020. Surviving are her husband Scott Cirigliano Sr. , children Alyssa (Michael) Cirigliano-Cogswell, Scott (Samantha Belcher) Cirigliano Jr. and Aaron (Joelisha Ferguson) Cirigliano, 6 grandchildren, her Mother, Linda Bourn, siblings, Matthew Bourn, Linda Bourn and nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, her students at Bainbridge school district and by Grace Lee and family, who Kelli was a caretaker for. She was predeceased by her father Duane and brother Victor. Read the extended obituary and sign the guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home
483 Chenango St.
Binghamton, NY 13901
607-722-4023
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved