Kelli (Cross) Oliver
- - Kelli (Cross) Oliver, 60, passed away on April 13, 2019 while resting peacefully in her sleep after losing the fight against her illnesses. Kelli is loved as a Daughter, Sister, Mother, Titi (Aunt), and friend. She is predeceased by her Father, Jay Cross, Sisters Tracy Cross, and Laurie Cross, Brother Andrew Dwyer, and son Jay Cross.
She is survived by her Husband Patrick Oliver Sr., Her Mother Theresa Helms, Sisters Rachel Cross, and Tonja Bishop, brothers Jack Tong, and Jay Cross Jr. Her Children Charlotte Cross Onishea, James Domino, Adam Domino, Thomas Cross, and Paris Oliver, Grandchildren Lydia, Jeremy, Devin, and Tabu as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial will be held at Columbus Park where her sons memorial is located on April 27th at 4 pm. Great thanks to Willow Point for their care and support.
Matthew 11:28-30 "Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light."
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 21, 2019