|
|
Kelly (Murphy) Lamphere
Chittenango - Kelly (Murphy) Lamphere, 48, of Chittenango, NY peacefully passed away surrounded by family on Friday, September 27, 2019 after a ten year battle with multiple myeloma.
Kelly was born in Binghamton, NY on October 18, 1970 to Brian and Marlene Murphy. She is also survived by her loving husband of 25 years, Chad; children Chelsea and Jack; sister Colleen and her husband Mark Selby; brother Patrick and his husband John Simmons; mother-in-law Mary Ann Lamphere; brother-in-law Mark and his wife Morgan; brother-in-law Todd and his wife Megan; niece and several nephews; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is predeceased by her father-in-law Bill Lamphere.
Kelly graduated from Johnson City (NY) HS in 1988, attended Broome Community College, and was awarded her bachelor's and master's degrees from the University at Albany. After teaching history for a number of years, Kelly was the Assistant Principal at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic School in Newport News, VA as it achieved National Blue Ribbon School recognition.
In 2009 Kelly and her family returned to New York, residing in Chittenango. Her joy was cheering on her children at various sporting events. Kelly and her family belong to the Immaculate Conception Parish in Fayetteville.
As Kelly returned to New York, she also began her long fight with multiple myeloma. Kelly's spirit and strength left impressions on all who supported her as she sought treatment. Her family is grateful for Kelly's support network of friends and neighbors in the Chittenango community, most especially her dear friend Jacki Boulter. The family also expresses our appreciation to Kelly's healthcare teams at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute; Brigham & Women's Hospital; Hematology-Oncology Associates of CNY; the infusion staff at Madison Irving Medical Center; and the NeuroICU and palliative care teams at Crouse Hospital.
Kelly's family will receive friends at Eaton-Tubbs Fayetteville Chapel, 7191 E Genesee St., Fayetteville, NY, from 4-7pm on Thursday, October 3, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Immaculate Conception Parish, 400 Salt Springs Road, Fayetteville, NY on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11am.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to tribute in memory of Kelly may make contributions to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (online at theMMRF.org or mail to P.O. Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238) or to (online at LLS.org).
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Oct. 1, 2019