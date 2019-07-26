|
KellyAnn Wolner
Binghamton - After over an 18-month battle with colon cancer, KellyAnn Wolner, 54, died at her home in Binghamton, NY on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Born on October 24, 1964 in Spain at Naval Station Rota, Kelly lived in a variety of places before her family settled in Rome, NY. She graduated from Westmoreland Central School in 1982 and went on to pursue her dream of becoming a Physical Education Teacher at Mohawk Valley Community College, earning her Associate's Degree in Physical Education in 1987, and the State University of New York at Cortland where she completed her Bachelor's Degree in Physical Education in 1989 and Master's Degree in Health Education in 1995. For 30 years, Kelly was a Physical Education Teacher and Coach with the Unatego Central School District, as well as a New York State High School and College Softball Umpire. Her most notable designations include Drum Corps International World Champion (1984 and 1985 as a marching member and 1990 and 2001 as an instructor), Unatego Central School District James C. Earl Achievement Award Recipient (2019), and Huntsman World Senior Games Softball Championships Gold Medalist (2017). Always choosing to do what was going to provide the most fun, Kelly most enjoyed photography, hiking, biking, softball, skiing, drum and bugle corps, Barbra Streisand and Linda Eder concerts, Broadway shows, wine tasting, playing with her dog, road trips with her wife, and spending quality time with her nieces and nephews.
Kelly is survived by her wife, Annarose Foley, of Binghamton, NY who she married on February 19, 2012; her father, Charles Albert Wolner, of Rome, NY; her sisters, Mary Alice Moore of Rocky Point, NC, Lynn Marie (Scott) Burdick of Castleton-on-Hudson, NY, and Charlene "Shoie" (David) McCarthy of Marietta, GA; her nieces and nephews, Samantha Lynn Herrick, Phoenix Marie Herrick, Justin Scott Burdick, Joseph David Moore, Sarah Kate Wolner Burdick, Ava Catherine McCarthy, and Quinn Esther McCarthy; and her father, mother, and brother in-law, James Edward, Rosemary, and Ryan Seamus Foley. She was predeceased by her mother, Alice Mary Wolner on April 27, 2018.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 2:00 - 5:00 PM and 7:00 - 9:00 PM at C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel (21 Main Street, Sidney, NY 13838) and a Celebration of Life on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 2:00 - 5:00 PM at the DoubleTree by Hilton Binghamton (225 Water Street, Binghamton, NY 13901). Please RSVP for the Celebration of Life: http://bit.ly/wolnerstrong.
Memorial donations may be made in Kelly's name to The Cadets Maroon & Gold Club through Youth Education in the Arts (https://yea.org/cadets/donate) or the Unatego TouchDown Club c/o Patrick Wilsey (2369 NY-7, Wells Bridge, NY 13859).
