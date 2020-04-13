|
Kendall C. VanHousen
Binghamton - Kendall Conrad VanHousen passed away peacefully on April 4, 2020, with caring nurses by his side, listening to stories about how much he was loved, from his children and grandchildren. Born on September 16, 1933 in Montrose, PA during the Great Depression, Ken was a strong, self-sufficient man who died at the age of 86 from Covid-19. Had this pandemic not occurred, Ken would have enjoyed mowing the lawn this Spring in the fresh air. Ken graduated from Montrose High School and enlisted in the Navy. He served in the Korean War. Ken established himself in Binghamton and went on to have 7 children with his former wife, Anne. As an IBEW union electrician, he worked for Matco for many years before retiring to start a small telephone installation company, Ken-Tel. He continued to work at several service related jobs well into his 80's. Ken had a big appetite literally and figuratively. He was always up to date on the national news offering his thoughts on what was going on. Never one to say no to a home cooked meal, you could also find him at the local diners having his coffee. Many servers will be missing him in the weeks to come. A simple dessert of bread, milk and sugar, no doubt a depression era concoction, was a favorite. He was not a man of many words but, when someone was trying to run away from something he would often say ¨Wherever you go, you´ll still be there¨. A gentle reminder that we can't run away from our troubles. Outside of work and family, Ken is known for his commitment to the recovery community. There are countless people he has helped. His legacy runs deep in this fellowship and will not be forgotten.
Ken was predeceased by his parents Freida and LeRoy VanHousen, his sister, Louise Covey and brothers, Earl VanHousen and Gerald VanHousen. He was also predeceased by his wife Jan Jennings VanHousen in 2007. Ken is survived by his 7 children, Julie, Mary Beth (Richard), Sara (Sean), Carolyn, Patrick, Michael (Julie), and Christopher (Megan). He also has 13 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Ken is also survived by his sisters, Jane Whitesel and Joan Tompkins as well as several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the hospital staff at Lourdes for their courageous care during this time.
There will be no funeral services at this time but a celebration of life at a later date. A favorite passage of Ken´s to reflect on. ¨Abandon yourself to God as you understand God. Admit your faults to him. Clear away the wreckage of the past. Give freely of what you find and join us. We shall be with you in the fellowship of the Spirit, and you will surely meet some of us as you trudge the Road of Happy Destiny. May God bless you and keep you --until then¨. Until we see you again Popo, Godspeed. Please sign his guestbook online at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com. Services provided by Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Binghamton. In lieu of flowers, please honor those who cared for Kendall in his final days, by making a gift to the Lourdes Hospital Foundation Covid-19 Caregivers Assistance Fund, 169 Riverside Dr. Binghamton 13905.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 13 to Apr. 19, 2020