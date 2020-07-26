1/1
Kendall W. Bryden
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kendall's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kendall W. Bryden

Susquehanna, PA and formerly of Hallstead, PA - Kendall Bryden, 85, passed away on July 25, 2020 and was reunited with his wife of 63 years, Lillian. He is survived by three children, Kendall (Becky) Bryden, Kevin (Lisa) Bryden, and Anita (Dennis) Price; grandchildren, Shawn, Daniel, Kevin, Ashley, Lorraine, and Alex; step grandchildren, Alissa, Jessica, and Donnie; as well as 8 great-grandchildren. Kendall served his country in the US Army. He was a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans. He was a lover of cars, auctions, traveling locally, a great deal, and spending time with his family. Prior to his retirement, he worked in several positions and became a supervisor at Active Quilting in Wilkes-Barre, PA. At his request, there will be no public services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 26 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc.
25 Susquehanna Avenue
Hallstead, PA 18822
(570) 879-2287
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved