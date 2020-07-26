Kendall W. Bryden
Susquehanna, PA and formerly of Hallstead, PA - Kendall Bryden, 85, passed away on July 25, 2020 and was reunited with his wife of 63 years, Lillian. He is survived by three children, Kendall (Becky) Bryden, Kevin (Lisa) Bryden, and Anita (Dennis) Price; grandchildren, Shawn, Daniel, Kevin, Ashley, Lorraine, and Alex; step grandchildren, Alissa, Jessica, and Donnie; as well as 8 great-grandchildren. Kendall served his country in the US Army. He was a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans. He was a lover of cars, auctions, traveling locally, a great deal, and spending time with his family. Prior to his retirement, he worked in several positions and became a supervisor at Active Quilting in Wilkes-Barre, PA. At his request, there will be no public services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org
.