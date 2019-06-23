|
Kendall (Kenny) William Vroman
Berkshire - Kendall (Kenny) William Vroman, 74, of Berkshire, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from heart disease. He was born in Oneonta on March 26, 1945 son of the late Marion (Judson) Vroman and Melvin Vroman. He was also predeceased by his son, Keith Vroman and son-in-law, Michael Kemmerer. He is survived by devoted partner, MaryAnn Cornell; daughter, Vicky Kemmere; brother, Roger Vroman; grandchildren, Kara, Kelsey, Reginald Vorman, Jessica and Mark Kemmerer; his ex-wife and life-long friend, Marilyn Vroman; as well as many cousins. Ken is a retired pressman from Denver Colorado, where he lived most of his adult life. He enjoyed many years of boating and camping with his family as well as motorcycle riding and his vintage cars. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Friends of the family may call Monday, June 24, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Nichols Funeral Home 7323 119thStreet, Whitney Point, New York 13862. A graveside service will be held 1:00 pm Tuesday June 25 at Fairlawn Cemetery in Prattsville. Arrangements have been entrusted to Charles Dietrich and in lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Broome County Humane Society, 167 Conklin Ave, Binghamton, NY 13903. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nicholsfuneral.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 23, 2019