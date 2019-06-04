|
Kenneth A. Finch
Endicott - It is with a heavy heart that our family announces the passing of the man in the "Big Chair", Kenneth Alan Finch, Sr. His impact on family, his friends, the businesses and numerous communities within New York State have transcended over seven decades and have gone beyond the borders of the state itself. He was born on March 8th, 1948 to Francis Wesley and Mildred Jean (McLeod) Finch of Johnson City, NY and grew up in Finch Hollow in the Town of Union with his brother Arnold Lee and sisters, Donna Jean and Karen Ruth. He attended Johnson City schools until the 9th grade, but this fact did not inhibit his abilities nor hamper plans that would define his future. He owned and operated Coachmaster Limousine for nearly 40 years. His dedication, integrity and work ethics are a rare set of characteristics that will be admired and missed. Ken passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 and was predeceased by his loving parents, Mildred Jean and Francis Wesley Finch and his beautiful sister, Donna Jean (Finch) Enriquez. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Nancy Lorraine (Taylor) Finch his son & daughter-in-law, Kenneth, Jr & Teresa (Pinney) Finch; his daughter and son-in-law, Renee Rouchelle (Finch) & Michael Bacon. The sunshine of his life, his granddaughter, Allison Loraine Summer Finch. As well as his brother & sister-in-law Arnold Lee & Alice (Howe) Finch and sister & brother-in-law, Karen Ruth (Finch) & Lyle Harvey. Dad had a way with people. He had a unique way of thinking and he told you what he thought with no bull. Dad didn't beat around the bush and it is that honesty and integrity that made him who he was. Admired by many; probably disliked by a few more, but always a man to be reckoned with no matter how you felt about him. His family, his friends and his company will miss his unique thinking and unquestionable way of doing things. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider a monetary donation to one of the following organizations in Ken's name: The , the Alpha-1 Foundation and the American Diabetes Foundation. These were his causes. We hope you make them yours as well.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 4 to June 5, 2019