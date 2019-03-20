Resources
Endicott - Kenneth A. Robbins, 70, of Endicott, Passed away in Deltona, FL on Saturday, March 16, 2019.

Kenneth was born on June 13, 1948 in McGraw, to Stanley and Grace Robbins who have both preceded him in death. Kenneth is survived by his son, Chad Robbins of Endicott; son, Scott Robbins of North Carolina; daughter, Dawn Robbins of Homer; brother, Larry (Rita) Robbins of Deltona, Florida; sister, Donna (Robert) Slagle of Arkansas.

Kenneth was a member on the United States Marine Corp. He loved the NY Yankees & the Philadelphia Eagles. He loved bowling also.

A cremation will take place for Kenneth down in Florida and a private service will be held at a later date.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 20, 2019
