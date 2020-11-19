Kenneth C. Knowlden
Whitney Point, NY - On Wednesday, November 18th, Ken was welcomed into Heaven by Phoebe, the love of his life of 65 years, and his grandson Michael McCall. He is survived by his daughters Nancy (Andy) Romano & Donna (Gary) McCall; grandchildren Tamara (Jeremy) Eno, Matthew (Denise) Romano, Susan (Tad) Hudson, Robin McCall, Kevin (Brooke) McCall, & Kyle (Amy) McCall; 22 great-grandchildren; brother Robert Bruce Knowlden, & sister-in-law Sandra Knowlden. Ken was known by many names: Dad, Gramp, Grandpa, Papa, Papa Kenny, and Dat.
Ken was a life-long farmer, owned and operated Ken's Clothing Store & Ken's Floor Covering, was a school bus driver for 25 years, Triangle Town Clerk, & a member of the Triangle Town Board. He also was a life-long member of W.P. United Methodist Church & former Treasurer, Rotarian, Mason, & Volunteer Ambulance driver. Anyone who knew Ken knew that his passions in life were his wife Phoebe, his family, and his birds. He loved raising chickens & pheasants. A special thank you to the people that helped him continue his beloved hobby: Dana Voorhis, Lisa Addington and Hayden Hollenbeck. Your kindness will always be appreciated. Ken never met a stranger and once he knew you, you were his friend forever. He loved his animals and flowers. Every spring he took great joy to set eggs in incubators and watch new life in the form of chicks. He truly was a great man & will be missed by all who knew him. The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 21, from 4:00-6:00PM observing COVID 19 regulations at Sunset Memorial Services 2659 Main St. Whitney Point, NY. A private funeral service will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the W.P. United Methodist Church, 7311 Collins St.,Whitney Point, NY 13862. Online condolences can be made at WWW.SUNSETMEMORIALSERVICES.COM
