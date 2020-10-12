Kenneth C. LambZephyrhills, FL formerly of Lisle, NY - Kenneth C Lamb formerly of Lisle, NY passed away July 18, 2020 at the age of 68. Ken led a life of service to his family, church, community and country. Over the years he touched countless lives, he will be greatly missed.Ken is survived by his wife of 48 years, Judy (Valentine) Lamb. Their children, Michelle (Marty) Rood, Bryan (Kavita) Lamb, Matthew (Shannon) Lamb and 7 Grandchildren. Ken's siblings, Cheryl Lamb, Tom (Nikki) Lamb and Tim (Christine) Lamb. Along with many nieces and nephews. There will be a Celebration of Ken's life Saturday October 17th at First Baptist Church, Marathon, NY. Calling hours will be 11am to 12 noon. Memorial Service will follow. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to; First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 579, Marathon, NY or New Walk Church, 35008 SR 54, Zephyrhills, FL 33541