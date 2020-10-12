1/1
Kenneth C. Lamb
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth C. Lamb

Zephyrhills, FL formerly of Lisle, NY - Kenneth C Lamb formerly of Lisle, NY passed away July 18, 2020 at the age of 68. Ken led a life of service to his family, church, community and country. Over the years he touched countless lives, he will be greatly missed.

Ken is survived by his wife of 48 years, Judy (Valentine) Lamb. Their children, Michelle (Marty) Rood, Bryan (Kavita) Lamb, Matthew (Shannon) Lamb and 7 Grandchildren. Ken's siblings, Cheryl Lamb, Tom (Nikki) Lamb and Tim (Christine) Lamb. Along with many nieces and nephews. There will be a Celebration of Ken's life Saturday October 17th at First Baptist Church, Marathon, NY. Calling hours will be 11am to 12 noon. Memorial Service will follow. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to; First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 579, Marathon, NY or New Walk Church, 35008 SR 54, Zephyrhills, FL 33541






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 12 to Oct. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved