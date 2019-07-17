|
|
Kenneth D. Bliss
Penfield - Following an automobile accident, Kenneth, age 77, and his loving companion, Philip Bartell were taken from their family and friends. Predeceased by his parents, Lewis & Josephine Bliss; brother, Dr. James Bliss. He is survived by his loving nieces and nephew, Judy (Dan) Slade of NY, Michael (Laureen) Bliss of OH, Diane Bliss of NY, Susan (Don) Burns of NC & Nancy (David) Quarles of TN
Kenneth was born in Endicott, NY and graduated from Union Endicott High School. He was a business partner in Stanley's Flower's, devoted parishioner of Blessed Sacrament Church and passionate volunteer driving residents at Northfield Senior Community in Fairport and family members or friends.
Family & friends may call THURSDAY, 4-7 PM at Miller Funeral and Cremation Services (3325 Winton Rd S). Funeral Mass will be celebrated, FRIDAY, 10 AM at Blessed Sacrament church (534 Oxford St). Interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Donations in his memory may be directed to the Sisters of St. Joseph (150 French Rd, Rochester NY 14618).
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 17, 2019