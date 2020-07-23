1/1
Kenneth Dale Ripley Jr.
1949 - 2020
{ "" }
Kenneth Dale Ripley Jr.

Port Crane, NY - Kenneth D. Ripley Jr., 70 of Port Crane, NY and formerly of Deposit, NY passed away on July 22, 2020 at his home surrounded by family.

He was predeceased by his parents Kenneth D. Ripley Sr. and Margaret Thompson.

Kenneth is survived by his loving wife of 48 years Gayle (Tarbell) Ripley; children Wendy & Jim Badia of Conklin, NY, Tammy & Scott Fisher of Port Crane, NY; brothers Thomas "Fritz" Thompson, of Cortland, NY, Tracey Thompson, of Cortland, NY and Terry Thompson of Moravia, NY; sister JoAnn Thompson of Cortland, NY; 3 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Kenneth graduated from McGraw High School, McGraw, NY. He served the US Army as a medic during the Vietnam War; and was a Purple Heart recipient. He was a graduate of the first class of Physician Assistant's in New York; at HVCC/Albany Med. Kenneth was employed by UHS as a Physician's Assistant for 38 years at their Deposit, NY and Norwich, NY offices. He belonged to the Deposit VFW, American Legion in Endicott, NY and the Organization of the Vietnam Veterans. Kenneth's pride and joy was his loving family who will miss him dearly.

A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11am at Port Crane Cemetery, 36 Park St. Port Crane, NY.

The family will receive friends at the Hennessey's Funeral Home, 78 Second St. Deposit, NY on Sunday, July 26, 2020 from Noon to 5pm.

Masks will be required for entry into the Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Deposit VFW Post 6609 C/O Carillo 310 River Rd. Deposit, NY 13754




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Hennessey's Funeral Home
JUL
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Port Crane Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
July 23, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear of Ken's passing. I work with him in the office in Kirkwood. What a wonderful and caring provider. God bless. Cookie
Cookie henehan
July 23, 2020
Sorry to see this wonderful man has passed. When we saw Ken coming across the parking lot, we knew he had a special project for his wife in mind. He was always a pleasure to have in the store and work with. RIP.
Rob
Acquaintance
July 23, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
maria troncone
Friend
July 23, 2020
Gayle, Wendy and Tammy- So sorry to learn of Ken's passing. I worked with Ken many years ago when he was the only PA in the area. He soon became known as "Dr. Ken" to many of his patients. May he rest in peace.
Debbie
July 23, 2020
Sending prayers to family and friends. Ken was a wonderful person. When my kids were young he was their doctor. They loved him. He always joked around with them and had lots of laugh. RIP Ken
Debbie Sherwood
Friend
July 23, 2020
Mrs Ripley and family,
I was so sorry to see Ken lost his battle. I was thinking of him a lot the last few days wondering how he was doing and then I see this. He was a great guy, one of the most selfless people I have ever met. It was an honor to have served him. Please call the Broome County Veterans Service to get his and your final benefits. I’m now retired.
I pray God blesses you and eases your grief.

Gail Margaritis
Former Mikitary Order of The Purple Heart
Friend
