Kenneth Dale Ripley Jr.



Port Crane, NY - Kenneth D. Ripley Jr., 70 of Port Crane, NY and formerly of Deposit, NY passed away on July 22, 2020 at his home surrounded by family.



He was predeceased by his parents Kenneth D. Ripley Sr. and Margaret Thompson.



Kenneth is survived by his loving wife of 48 years Gayle (Tarbell) Ripley; children Wendy & Jim Badia of Conklin, NY, Tammy & Scott Fisher of Port Crane, NY; brothers Thomas "Fritz" Thompson, of Cortland, NY, Tracey Thompson, of Cortland, NY and Terry Thompson of Moravia, NY; sister JoAnn Thompson of Cortland, NY; 3 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.



Kenneth graduated from McGraw High School, McGraw, NY. He served the US Army as a medic during the Vietnam War; and was a Purple Heart recipient. He was a graduate of the first class of Physician Assistant's in New York; at HVCC/Albany Med. Kenneth was employed by UHS as a Physician's Assistant for 38 years at their Deposit, NY and Norwich, NY offices. He belonged to the Deposit VFW, American Legion in Endicott, NY and the Organization of the Vietnam Veterans. Kenneth's pride and joy was his loving family who will miss him dearly.



A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11am at Port Crane Cemetery, 36 Park St. Port Crane, NY.



The family will receive friends at the Hennessey's Funeral Home, 78 Second St. Deposit, NY on Sunday, July 26, 2020 from Noon to 5pm.



Masks will be required for entry into the Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Deposit VFW Post 6609 C/O Carillo 310 River Rd. Deposit, NY 13754









