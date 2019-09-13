Services
Richards Funeral Home
3670 Waverly Road
Owego, NY 13827
607-687-3210
Barton - Kenneth E. Bishop, 59, of Barton, NY, passed away peacefully on September 12, 2019 at Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton, NY. He was born in Waverly, NY on August 17, 1960. Ken was predeceased by his father, Ted Bishop and his sister, Patricia Bishop Edwards. Surviving is his wife, Bonnie (Smith) Bishop, mother, Diane Gray, son, Kenny Bishop, step son Todd (Jodi) Bishop; his sister, Lori (Frank Chapman) Bishop; 5 grandchildren, several step brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews. Ken enjoyed following NASCAR, and loved the outdoors- hunting, fishing and especially golf. He had many awards and friendships made from local area courses.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Richards Funeral Home, 3670 Waverly Rd, Owego, NY 13827 at 2:00PM with Rev. Linda Rogers, officiating. Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, from 1-2PM prior to the services. Burial will be in Tioga Cemetery, Owego. Please share your memories at www.RichardsFH.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 13, 2019
