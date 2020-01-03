|
|
Kenneth Edson Smith
Linthicum, MD - Kenneth Edson Smith, 81, of Linthicum, MD, passed to eternal life January 1, 2020. He was born and raised in Dimock, PA and was the son of the late Lloyd Smith and Merle Sheen Smith.
He graduated from Springville High School, class of 1956, and considered those who graduated with him lifelong friends. Shortly after graduating, he was employed by IBM, Endicott, NY, and remained a dedicated employee for well over 55 years. He and his family were assigned for 2 years to the Boeblingen, Germany, Research and Development laboratory in 1975.
Ken served in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1963 at Fort Huachuca, AZ.
Ken was a committed Christian and was a member of Montrose United Methodist Church for 50+ years. He served in many ministries, including Treasurer, Financial Secretary, usher, and helping with coffee hours. He was well known for greeting and assisting people as they entered the church, always with a smile, a handshake, or a hug. In later years Ken attended Faith Baptist Church in Glen Burnie, MD. "Let your light so shine before men that they may see your moral excellence and your praiseworthy, noble, and good deeds and recognize and honor and praise and glorify your Father Who is in heaven." - Matthew 5:16.
Ken enjoyed genealogy and traveling through Susquehanna County cemeteries and other cemeteries, finding graves of ancestors. He did an exhaustive study of both his wife's and his families' ancestry, preparing a book of his findings, giving copies to his entire family. He loved his family.
Ken is survived by his wife of 60 years, Louise Stone Smith; son, Eric John Smith, (Patricia Mustico Clair) of Albany, NY; daughter, Jennifer Elizabeth (E. Adams) Tillett, Linthicum, MD, with whom he resided for the last 6 years; grandchildren, 2nd Lieutenant Olivia Tillett, USAF, serving abroad, Josiah Tillett, Emily Tillett, and Michael Clair. Also surviving, siblings Alice Dyer of Florence, AZ, Richard Smith, Rochester, MN and Carl (Geraldine) Smith; in-laws Richard (Susan) Stone, Janet Kalivoda, Mary Ann (Barry) Saranchuk, and Yvonne Cudo Stone Smith; many cousins, nieces, nephews, and wonderful friends.
He was predeceased by his sister Eleanor Lewis; brothers-in-law: Sam Lewis, Bernard "Barney" Dyer, John Stone Jr., William Stone, and James Kalivoda; and a sister-in-law, Isabel Smith.
Memorial services will be conducted at Montrose United Methodist Church, Montrose, PA, Tuesday, January 7 at 11am, with visitation at 10am; Faith Baptist Church, Glen Burnie, MD, at a later date. Interment in South Montrose, PA Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to Susquehanna County Historical Society, Montrose, PA.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020