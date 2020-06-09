Kenneth F. Cornwell
Newark Valley - Kenneth F Cornwell, 86, of Newark Valley, passed away June 7th at Lourdes Hospital. Ken was born on the 4th of July 1933, and was a graduate of Binghamton Central in 1952, and soon after married the love of his life, Vera Cheeseman. He proudly served his Country in the US Army. Ken worked for NYSEG for 39 years as a Chief lineman in Owego. He was a life member of the VFW, the Owego Elks, member of the Tioga Region of the Antique Car Club of American, and was a devoted member of the Owego United Methodist Church. Ken enjoyed his antique cars, camping, gardening, his puzzles and working in his wood shop. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Vera; his children, Kathy (John) Briggs, Barbara (David) Taggart, & Joan (John) Karg, 6 grandchildren, Amy (Mark) Paris, Jacob Briggs, Kaylin (Wade) Geist, Kenneth Taggart, & John & Joseph Karg; 3 great grandchildren, and his brother, J. Edward Cornwell. Ken was predeceased by his parents, Evelyn and George Cornwell and his brother, Richard. We are thankful for the kindness shown to him on the COVID floor at Lourdes Hospital and his extended care given to him by Dr. Ian Stuppel and staff. In lieu of flowers please consider contributions to the Owego United Methodist Church, 261 Main Street, Owego NY 13827 where Ken was a member for 60 years. Private family graveside service will be held at Hope Cemetery in Newark Valley. The family is being assisted by the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home. Memorial service will be held at a later date. Ken was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend and will always be in our hearts forever. Condolences may be made to Ken's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.