Services
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Endicott
300 East Main Street
Endicott, NY 13760
(607) 785-0411
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home
Endicott, NY
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home
Endicott, NY
Kenneth F. Naylor


1934 - 2019
Kenneth F. Naylor Obituary
Kenneth F. Naylor

Friendsville, PA - Kenneth Naylor, 84, passed away August 16, 2019. Ken retired from IBM in 1990, a member of the Quarter Century Club. He was predeceased by his parents Edith & Kenneth A. Naylor and brother Richard Naylor. Ken is survived by his loving wife, Clara; son Thomas (Brooke); daughter Beth Riley (Scott); step-son Dennis Hayes; step-daughter Anita Boezi (Robert); step-son Allen Hayes; grandchildren Shane, Colin, Ian, Aubrie, Grayson, Dennis Jr., Brian, and great-grandchildren Jack, Maxwell, Gavin, Alexander, Adelayna and Lyla.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 10 - 11 a.m. at Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, Endicott, with a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. followed by burial at Vestal Hills Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Good Shepherd Communities Foundation, 32 Village Drive, Endwell, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Oct. 13, 2019
