Kenneth G. Hupman
Windsor - Kenneth G. Hupman, 92 of Windsor passed away on Wed. Aug. 14, 2019 at the NYS Veterans Home in Oxford. He was predeceased by his parents, Harry & Erma Hupman and brother, Roger Hupman. He is survived by life-long friend, Norma Dodd, Windsor, 2 nephews, Gary (Cathy) Hupman, Alan (Cava) Hupman, Brookfield, CT, and also great nieces and great nephews. He was a retired employee of Fairbanks Valve Co., was a US Army Veteran of WW II.
Funeral Services will be held at the Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home 69-71 Maple Street Harpursville on Mon. at 1 p.m. Rev. Kevin Rollo will officiate. Burial will be in S. Windsor Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com.
