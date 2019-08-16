Services
Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home
69-71 Maple Street
Harpursville, NY 13787
(607) 693-1151
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home
69-71 Maple Street
Harpursville, NY 13787
1926 - 2019
Kenneth G. Hupman

Windsor - Kenneth G. Hupman, 92 of Windsor passed away on Wed. Aug. 14, 2019 at the NYS Veterans Home in Oxford. He was predeceased by his parents, Harry & Erma Hupman and brother, Roger Hupman. He is survived by life-long friend, Norma Dodd, Windsor, 2 nephews, Gary (Cathy) Hupman, Alan (Cava) Hupman, Brookfield, CT, and also great nieces and great nephews. He was a retired employee of Fairbanks Valve Co., was a US Army Veteran of WW II.

Funeral Services will be held at the Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home 69-71 Maple Street Harpursville on Mon. at 1 p.m. Rev. Kevin Rollo will officiate. Burial will be in S. Windsor Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 16, 2019
