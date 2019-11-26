|
|
Kenneth Goldberg
Waxhaw - Kenneth Howard Goldberg, passed away on November 25, 2019.
An amazing man was born on August 18, 1934 to Dorothy and Benjamin Goldberg of Brooklyn, NY joining his older brother Seymour. Married to Gail for 58 years, they raised their five children in Conklin, NY: Bret, Kari, Deborah, Marsi and Marc who married Jill, Pat, Matt, Jeff and Katie. Eleven beautiful grandchildren Spencer, Emilie, Abigail, Natalie, Ilana, Olivia, Joely, Cameron, Zachary, Joshua and Jacob completed the family.
The Flatbush Boys Club basketball team started his career in sports. His love for the game led him to Harpur College where he was an MVP basketball player. After attaining his physical education certification from Ithaca College he began teaching and coaching basketball at Susquehanna Valley Schools. Ken became their Athletic Director then attended State University College at Oneonta to become a guidance counselor for Binghamton East Middle School. Additionally, Ken was actively involved in the community: President of the SV Board of Education, Section IV boys basketball coordinator for the NewYork State Public High School Athletic Association, member of Temple Concord Board of Trustees. He volunteered for Meals on Wheels, Conklin girls softball coach, SV girls basketball assistant coach and boys JV basketball assistant coach. He headed the SV Wall of Fame Committee and inducted into Section IV Hall of Fame. He received the SV outstanding Community Service Award for his many years of volunteering. He hit the jackpot with his good buddies in playing poker for over 50 years.
His love for his family, his friends, his colleagues, his community is his legacy, "so don't cry because he's gone, smile because he was."
Services will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 1:00PM at Heritage Funeral Home, Weddington Chapel, 3700 Forest Lawn Drive, Matthews, NC 28104. Interment will follow the service at Forest Lawn East Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations in his name may be made to: Temple Concord, 9 Riverside Drive, Binghamton, NY or The Ivey, 6030 Park South Drive, Charlotte, NC 28210.
An online guestbook is available at www.heritagecares.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019