Kenneth J. Bird
Kenneth J. Bird

Treadwell - Kenneth J. Bird, 67, of Treadwell, NY passed away November 1, 2020 surrounded by his Loving family. He was predeceased by his first wife Susan J. Olson Bird, His parents Ernest & Anniebell (Casson) Bird, a niece Ieanible Bird and step-son Christopher M Bailey. He is survived by his wife Karen M. (Bailey) Bird, his sons Timothy J. (Sarah), Daniel J. Bird & Andrew J. (Nicole) Bird. His Brothers Robert (Jean Katherine), Dr. Richard (Nan) & Jeffrey A. Bird. His grandchildren Jennalyn Bird, Trevor Bird, Evan Bird, Olsen Bird, Dawn Bailey & Landen Bailey. A great grandchild Amelia Bailey, nieces Shawna Bird Holland, Patty (Bird) Wilce, Katie (Bird) Lischick, Great Niece Samantha Holland, a great nephew Alexander Lishick ,and also several cousins.

Ken was an EMT for Spencer Van Etten for 25 yrs. And was employed by NYSDOL PESH Division until he retired in 2015. He was a Historian for Naval Ships and his knowledge on all aspects of the Armed Forces, he could name all the ships in the order of service and every President that has ever served. Ken was a wonderful family man they meant the World to him. A graveside service will be held 11 AM Friday November 6th at the Evergreen Cemetery in Spencer New York.

Arrangements are by the J.F. Rice Funeral Home 150 Main Street Johnson City, New York.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
