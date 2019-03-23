|
Kenneth J. Harding
Hackensack, NJ -
Kenneth J. Harding, 74, of Hackensack, NJ formerly of Susquehanna, PA passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, NJ.
Kenneth was born in Susquehanna, PA the son of the late Peter & Margaret (Maloney) Harding.
He is survived by his brother Philip Harding; nephew and nieces Dr. Thomas Harding and wife Carolyn, Kelly (Harding) D'Amico and husband David, Marijude Harding and husband Dan; great nephews and nieces Patrick Harding and son Evan, Kathryn D'Amico, Emily D'Amico and Jonathan D'Amico.
Ken was a kind, warm, caring man who was a Franciscan Friar for over 30 years. He completed a Master's Degree in Counseling at Merrimack College in North Andover Massachusetts. He worked for almost 40 years in the Drug and Alcohol treatment field and was a program director at Straight and Narrow, Inc. in Passaic, New Jersey. He had a passion for helping others and touched countless lives along the way. He was quick to lend a kind ear and open heart to those in need, and had a remarkable ability to put others at ease. He was a tremendously talented practical joker, and loved to make people laugh. He enjoyed travel, movies, interior decorating and all that New York City had to offer. His unending devotion to family and friends, and fabulous sense of humor will be dearly missed.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Queen of The Apostles Catholic Church, 715 Hawthorne Street, Avoca, PA on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 10 am with Rev. Phillip Sladicka officiating.
Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Avoca, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a in Ken's honor.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 23, 2019