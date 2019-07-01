|
Kenneth Kasmarcik Jr.
Binghamton - Kenneth Kasmarcik Jr. went to be with the lord after a short battle with cancer on June 26, 2019. He was predeceased by his mother and stepfather Peggy and Richard Slater, a stepmother Nancy Kasmarcik. Ken was survived by his father Kenneth Kasmarcik Sr., Ken's wife Sue Igo, several children Cassie, Kristen, Meghan, Courtney, Jamie and partner Jess, Katelynn, and a son Ken, and 21 grandchildren. He also leaves behind a sister Cindy and Bob Woodward, Karen Harvey and partner Moe, Sandy and Joe Stoeckel, Nicole Slater and a brother George and Kathy Bickham. Some very close friends, Seymour and Rick Atkinson, Kathy Fritz, Patty Katev, Georgia Boarmen, several nieces and nephews. Ken was a man of many challenges in life. He was a loving father and grandfather. Ken was loved by many and will be sadly missed but forever in out hearts.
There will be a small service and dinner in Ken's honor on Wednesday July 3rd at the Elks Lodge on Route 11 in Kirkwood, 5-8.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from July 1 to July 2, 2019