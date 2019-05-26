Kenneth L. Sisson



Binghamton - It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to Kenneth L. Sisson, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, confidante, mentor, and friend. After a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, Kenn passed away peacefully at Mercy House on May 22, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was predeceased by his parents Matt and Betty Sisson, and his brother Warren (Tony) Sisson. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of forty-nine years Dorothy "Dee" Sisson; children Maria Sisson, Danielle Sisson (Shannon Potts), April Roderick, and Matthew (Kelly) Sisson; grandchildren Michael, Katie, Erika, Colin, Emerson, Peyton, and Ellowyn; great-grandchildren Caleb and Evan; sister-in-law Carol Sisson; and his extended "family" at Chenango Bridge Fire Company, Chenango Ambulance and the Binghamton Umpires Association. Kenn graduated from Chenango Forks High School and from Broome Community College, and over the years worked at UHS, Columbia Mutual, EDS, and Hewlett-Packard as a Systems Engineer. Kenn lived a life of passion, without regrets. He enthusiastically volunteered as an Emergency Medical Technician with various agencies for more than thirty years; and served on the EMS Council for the State of New York, as Medical Captain for Chenango Bridge Fire Company, and as a Board Member and Treasurer for Chenango Ambulance. A competent Toast Master, he was always ready with a story or a joke, quick to laugh, and slow to anger. Like his mother, he shared a life-long love of gardening and cultivating favorite plants. Kenn was a softball coach for the City of Binghamton Parks and Recreation before becoming an Umpire with the Binghamton Umpires Association. He was an Ice Skating Instructor at BCC with the Binghamton Figure Skating Club; and an avid runner and a member of the Triple Cities Running Club. He enjoyed reading, hunting, hiking, fishing, camping, and wandering the countryside alone on his motorcycle, or in the car with his beloved wife. At this time of our great loss, we would like to thank Chenango Ambulance and the Chenango Bridge Fire Company for their overwhelming support and kindness to our family.



Too soon, it seems, the day is done. Ahead of us, Kenn has climbed down from a tree-stand and started back through the dark woods in the fading twilight. We see his tracks through the snow and know we must go on following his trail. We know where it leads. We know these woods. He has shown us the way since we were young, in summer and spring, winter and fall. He'll be there waiting in the cabin, with a story or three, his smile and laughter, his warmth and light, and we shall not hear from him again until we join him there. We know. "What happens at the cabin, stays at the cabin."



Interment will be held at the convenience of the family.



Memorial Contributions can be made in Kenn's memory to the Chenango Ambulance Services at 83 Chenango Bridge Rd, Binghamton, NY 13901-1293 or to Chenango Bridge Fire Company, PO Box 12, Chenango Bridge, NY 13745. Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 26, 2019