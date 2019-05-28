|
|
Kenneth LaBarre, Jr.
- - Our beloved son and brother, Kenneth Vincent Franklin LaBarre, Jr., passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Born August 28, 1961 at Wilson Hospital, Johnson City, Kenneth was raised in Apalachin, New York and graduated from Vestal Senior High School. He spent most of his adult life in Texas. Kenneth is survived by his loving wife Radoica, his daughters Victoria, Julia and Cristina, his mother, Rosemary LaBarre, as well as his siblings, Denise (Jay) Blasberg, Nancy (Hide) Koike, Barbara LaBarre, Mary Frances (Tara Lochner) LaBarre and Kathleen (Bob Gordon) LaBarre and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Kenneth is predeceased by his father, Kenneth Sr., his baby sister, Carol, and his maternal and paternal grandparents: Gram and Grampi LaBarre and Graziano.
The memorial service will be held at 2 PM Saturday, June 1 at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend, Waco, Texas 76708 and following the service his remains will be brought home to be laid to rest next to his father at Calvary Cemetery in Johnson City.
Kenneth had a gentle heart, a kind voice, a warm smile and wanted only to help others in everything he did. His big laugh and hearty sense of humor that would leave us all in stitches will be sorely missed by all who love him and hold him dear. Our hearts will be filled with the best memories until the day we are all together again.
We ask that in honor of our cherished son and brother, you spread some love and kindness today and every day.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 28 to May 29, 2019