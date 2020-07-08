Kenneth Loihle
Formerly of Windsor - Kenneth (Kenny) J. Loihle, 73, of West Palm Beach, Florida passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center after a sudden and unexpected illness. He was born in Elizabeth, NJ on January 28, 1947 to the late Bill (Sr) and Dottie (Baker) Loihle. He was predeceased by his brothers Howard and Bill (Jr) Loihle, stepmother "Mama" Jane Loihle, and best friend Rusty Williams. Kenny is survived by his three sons, Jon Loihle, Jamie (Amanda) Loihle, and Jody (Jessica) Loihle; his 4 grandchildren, Jordan, Olivia, Andi Lynn, and Aaron; five great grandchildren; sister in law Jane Loihle; and wife of 12 years Lynn Canfield Bonsell; as well as his Canfield sisters and brothers in law that never stopped treating him as family. Kenny graduated from Windsor High School (NY), Broome Community College (NY), Indian River Community College (FL), and Florida Atlantic University (FL). He earned two Associate Degrees in Civil Engineering and Fire Science, and a Bachelor's Degree in Public Management. He worked as an iron worker for the Iron Worker Local Union #158 in Binghamton, NY; an Inspector Fire Chief at South Martin County Fire Department (FL); Lieutenant for Palm Beach Shores Fire Department (FL); and Building Official for the Town of Riviera Beach (FL) and Universal Engineering Services (FL). Kenny also proudly served in the United States Navy from 1966 to 1968. He enjoyed spending time as a volunteer fireman, continuing his education, and summering in NY with his family. His generosity knew no limits and he will be sorely missed by his family and friends. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff that cared for him at the Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Wounded Warrior Project
at support.woundedwarriorproject.org
.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 pm Saturday AUGUST 15 at the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Binghamton. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm, concluding with military honors.. Sign his guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com