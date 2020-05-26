Kenneth Lyle Lavin



Kenneth Lyle Lavin, beloved husband and father, passed away unexpectedly on May 23, 2020. Kenneth was born May 3, 1963 in Endicott, NY and most recently was a resident of Conklin, NY. He graduated from Union Endicott High School in 1981.He was known to be a kind, sensitive and caring man who brought joy to many people in his 57 years. He could always make you smile and laugh, and he loved everyone. He loved the outdoors and hobbies included fishing, gardening and golfing.



He is predeceased by his parents Andrew Joseph Lavin, Sr. and Ruth Obeda Lavin and his eldest brother Andrew "Drew"



Joseph Lavin, Jr.. Kenneth is survived by his wife Marguerite Nicole Lavin, step-daughter Tayla Mackenzie, daughter Natasja Harley Lavin and her mother Alma Ramona Rood, three brothers Kevin Liam, Keith Alan and Bryan Edward.



Kenneth's wishes were to be cremated and his ashes to be spread at his favorite place in the whole world, The Cavalier Motel in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, where he was always happiest.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.









