Kenneth M. Kinne
Sidney Center - Kenneth M. Kinne, 88, a longtime resident of Sidney Center, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Mercy House of the Southern Tier in Endicott. He was born on August 27, 1931 in Meridale, NY, son of the late Malcolm and Lucy (Ward) Kinne. On August 5, 1951, Ken was married to the love of his life, Myrtle Howe, at the Sidney Center Baptist Church.
Ken loved the Lord, and was a dedicated member of the Sidney Center Baptist Church, where he served the Lord in many capacities. In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting; he was also a talented woodworker. He loved Family Days and Fellowship Dinners, and liked watching westerns. Ken adored his family and was a cherished husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
He will be missed by: 2 Sons and daughters-in-law: Larry W. and Dale G. Kinne and Gary D. and Judy Kinne; daughter and son-in-law, Bonnie K. and David Bartlett; 10 grandchildren: Devin (Maureen), Nolan (Magen) and Nicole Kinne, Alisha, Duane, Gary and Clint Kinne, and Ken, Ben (Jessica) and Keith Bartlett; 9 great-grandchildren; sisters: Thelma Manwarren, Winona Wilbur and Carol Rutenber; brother, William Kinne; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife of nearly 60 years, Myrtle Kinne in 2011; as well as by three siblings.
Friends are invited to call on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 6:00-8:00pm at C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel, 21 Main St. Sidney, NY 13838. Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, Decemeber 21st at the Sidney Center Baptist Church with Pastor Larry Maxson officiating. Burial will be private at a later date in Highland Cemetery, Sidney Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Sidney Center Baptist Church, PO Box 427 Sidney Center, NY 13839. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.landersfh.com. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Mercy House for their compassion and care in Ken's final days.
Arrangements are under the direction of C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel, Sidney.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019